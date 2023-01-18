MnDOT calls for cautious driving as snow storm rolls through SE Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is urging drivers to be careful as a winter storm approaches the area.
MnDOT says driving conditions may become difficult from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning as the National Weather Service is predicting five to eight inches of snow for SE Minnesota.
MnDOT says snowplows will be on the roads during this weather event. The state has 102 snowplows in its 11-county southeast Minnesota district. Crews will start duty at 3 pm Wednesday, work until midnight, and then a fresh crew will arrive to take over and work through midday on Thursday. Crews will be pretreating areas with brine (a saltwater mix) and rock salt, depending on the location and expected weather conditions.
Drivers are asked to:
- Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning.
- Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.
- Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.
- Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.
- Turn off the cruise control.
- Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.
- Don’t drive distracted.
For tips on safe winter driving, visit www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.