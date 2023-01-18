 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Tonight Into Thursday...

.Snow spreads from south to north across the area this evening.
The snow will then continue overnight before tapering off Thursday
morning and afternoon. The snow will be heaviest overnight when
rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour are likely for a two to four
hour period for any given location.

Across parts of northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin, a period
of freezing rain will be possible late this evening and overnight,
which if it occurs, would produce a light glaze of ice.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

MnDOT calls for cautious driving as snow storm rolls through SE Minnesota

  • Updated
  • 0
Minnesota Department of Transportation MnDOT

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is urging drivers to be careful as a winter storm approaches the area.

MnDOT says driving conditions may become difficult from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning as the National Weather Service is predicting five to eight inches of snow for SE Minnesota.

MnDOT says snowplows will be on the roads during this weather event.  The state has 102 snowplows in its 11-county southeast Minnesota district.  Crews will start duty at 3 pm Wednesday, work until midnight, and then a fresh crew will arrive to take over and work through midday on Thursday.  Crews will be pretreating areas with brine (a saltwater mix) and rock salt, depending on the location and expected weather conditions.

Drivers are asked to:

-          Stay alert for snowplows, which turn or exit frequently and often with little warning.

-          Stay back at least 10 car lengths behind the plow. Don’t drive into a snow cloud.

-          Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions.

-          Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.

-          Turn off the cruise control.

-          Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

-          Don’t drive distracted.

For tips on safe winter driving, visit www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

