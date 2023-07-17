MnDOT asks for community input on dangerous intersection project.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The intersection at Highway 14 and Broadway Avenue South will be getting some upgrades over the next few years. The Minnesota Department of Transportation wants your help deciding what those plans will be.
According to MnDOT, around 50,000 cars and trucks use this intersection every day. This can bring a lot of car crashes and dangers to pedestrians. MnDOT and the city of Rochester hope the project will fix these issues.
Possible improvements for the intersection include changing some turning lanes, replacing traffic lights, and building new sidewalks.
MnDOT has opened a survey for the public with an interactive map.
The comments received will help decide which changes are added.
Cindy Morgan, the public engagement coordinator for MnDOT, says feedback from the community will be essential in the final design.
"People's experience don't necessarily get recorded in the stats," she said. "That's why we issued this comment map. We're trying to capture what else is out there that could make this better. In particular, we kind of think about the pedestrian experience."
In addition to the online survey, MnDOT plans to use community pop-up events in the near future to get as much feedback as possible.
The department also has several other projects using these community maps, including construction plans on Highways 52 and 63.
The community survey will be open online until August 27th. Construction on the intersection is expected to begin in 2027.