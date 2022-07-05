MnDOT and Olmsted County work to make Highway 14 safer, proposed interchange at CR-44

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 41 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK
STORY                 TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              KOSSUTH
WINNEBAGO             WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER

IN NORTHWEST IOWA

EMMET                 PALO ALTO             POCAHONTAS

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

CLARKE                MADISON               MARION
UNION                 WARREN

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON               CALHOUN               CARROLL
CRAWFORD              GREENE                GUTHRIE
SAC

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALGONA, ALLISON,
AMES, APLINGTON, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BELMOND, BOONE,
BRITT, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CLARION,
CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, CORNING, CRESTON, DENISON,
DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM, EARLY,
ELDORA, EMMETSBURG, ESTHERVILLE, EXIRA, FONDA, FONTANELLE,
FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER, GILMORE CITY, GLADBROOK, GREENE,
GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON,
HUMBOLDT, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE,
LAKE CITY, LAKE MILLS, LAKE VIEW, LAURENS, MANLY, MANSON,
MARSHALLTOWN, MASON CITY, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, ODEBOLT,
OSCEOLA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY, POCAHONTAS, POMEROY,
REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, ROLFE, SAC CITY, SCHALLER, SHELL ROCK,
STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WALL LAKE, WATERLOO, WAUKEE,
WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY, WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SCATTERED DAMAGING WINDS AND ISOLATED SIGNIFICANT GUSTS TO 80
MPH LIKELY.
ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 2 INCHES IN DIAMETER POSSIBLE.
A TORNADO OR TWO POSSIBLE.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  20%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  05%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  70%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  60%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  30%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  30%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS :  90%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 45

MnDOT and Olmsted County work to make Highway 14 safer, proposed interchange at CR-44

  • 0

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - MN DOT, Olmsted County, and local townships are working together to make Highway 14 safer.

Last week the public had the opportunity to give their input on what would reduce the most severe and fatal crashes from Byron to Rochester, coming up with on  long-term solution - an interchange. 

The main concern for both the county and state to address here is safety. 

Kaye Bienieck, Division Administrator for Physical Development at Olmsted County says this has been a need for a long time. 

“There's certainly safety concerns there. There's a lot of traffic,  speeds are high, we've had some fatalities at this location, the angle is skewed, there's a railroad close. I mean there's all kinds of things.” 

The project is currently in the design process. Olmsted County is hoping to have construction started by 2024. They are working with legislators to receive funding. 

Bienieck adds, “We don't want another crash, whether it's a car fender-bender crash, or a fatality. You know we have a lot of truck traffic, a lot of school busses go through the intersection.” 

Cindy Morgan Public Engagement Coordinator at Minnesota Department of Transportation says  me measures they are taking this month to increase safety include permanently closing the medians at 7th St. NW and CR-44. 

Vehicles will still be able to exit and enter, however not cross Highway 14.

For more information on the projects along Highway 14, click here.

 

