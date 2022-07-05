MnDOT and Olmsted County work to make Highway 14 safer, proposed interchange at CR-44

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - MN DOT, Olmsted County, and local townships are working together to make Highway 14 safer.
Last week the public had the opportunity to give their input on what would reduce the most severe and fatal crashes from Byron to Rochester, coming up with on long-term solution - an interchange.
The main concern for both the county and state to address here is safety.
Kaye Bienieck, Division Administrator for Physical Development at Olmsted County says this has been a need for a long time.
“There's certainly safety concerns there. There's a lot of traffic, speeds are high, we've had some fatalities at this location, the angle is skewed, there's a railroad close. I mean there's all kinds of things.”
The project is currently in the design process. Olmsted County is hoping to have construction started by 2024. They are working with legislators to receive funding.
Bienieck adds, “We don't want another crash, whether it's a car fender-bender crash, or a fatality. You know we have a lot of truck traffic, a lot of school busses go through the intersection.”
Cindy Morgan Public Engagement Coordinator at Minnesota Department of Transportation says me measures they are taking this month to increase safety include permanently closing the medians at 7th St. NW and CR-44.
Vehicles will still be able to exit and enter, however not cross Highway 14.
For more information on the projects along Highway 14, click here.