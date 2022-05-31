MN State Patrol says Memorial Day crashes and fatalities down, DWIs up

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota State Patrol said crashes and accident fatalities decreased over Memorial Day weekend this year but saw an increase in driving while intoxicated (DWI) arrests.
State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said southern Minnesota had 30 property damage crashes, six injury crashes and one fatal accident in Dodge County over the holiday weekend.
Statewide, Christianson said there were 338 property damage crashes, 53 crashes that involved injuries and five fatal vehicle accidents.
While this years' numbers are lower than 2021s, Christianson said officers would like to see that number reduced to zero.
"So we are glad we only had one fatal crash in southeast Minnesota but it would be more fortunate if we only had one to report over the long busy holiday weekend," Christianson said.
However, a different story emerges when looking at DWI arrests, which Christianson said rose again for the third consecutive year.
Christianson said there were 389 DWI arrests statewide, with the bulk of arrests occurring on Saturday and Sunday, with each day recording 132 arrests.
The increase in DWI arrests will result in more enforcement on the roads according to Christianson.
"We need to continue to educate people the dangers of DWI. Not only for themselves but other people on the roadway and we need to follow it up with extra patrols to make sure we remove these impaired drivers from the road," Christianson said.
The State Patrols numbers included all sheriff and city departments data.