MN Sec. of State visits Albert Lea, speaks with local business owners

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon stopped in Albert Lea Wednesday to speak with local business owners about the ups and downs they've faced over the past year.
Secretary Simon says he couldn't do his job properly if he stayed in St. Paul all the time.
It's why he's in Albert Lea - to learn about the struggles and challenges local businesses face from the owners themselves.
The secretary discussed several leading concerns from entrepreneurs throughout the state, including a lack of labor, affordable housing, and childcare.
More local issues such as tax surpluses and the new cannabis laws were also brought up.
To help these local business owners, Sec. Simon is promoting a new resource - the Minnesota Business Snapshot.
"It's a survey tool that we have on our website for every business that is registering or re-registering in Minnesota," he said. "It allows them on a voluntary basis to provide some information about their business, and it builds up a database that can be really valuable and useful to other businesses."
Voter education was another major talking point for Sec. Simon. He visited Albert Lea High School earlier today to teach teens how they can pre-register to vote thanks to a new law.
Secretary Simon also visited Owatonna today - at an event hosted by the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation.
The trips are part of his 87-county tour of the state. It's his ninth time doing the tour since he became secretary of state in 2015.