MN Sec. of State Simon reminding teens to pre-register to vote

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon stopped at Century High School in Rochester Monday.
He spoke with teens about how they can register to vote before they're old enough to cast a ballot.
Thanks to a new law passed in May, 16 and 17-year-olds can register to vote before they turn 18.
According to the Secretary of State's Office, Minnesota was in the top three states for young voters in 2022.
Secretary Simon says young people have become much more active in voting recently.
With the presidential election coming in 2024, he wants to give them a chance to express themselves at the polls.
"They might not have an opinion on every single thing on a long ballot, but there are two or three or four contests they're really interested in," he said. "They're really interested in using that voice. There's a different kind of sense in some of the students today than I've seen even a few years ago."
Secretary Simon also mentioned an opportunity for people as young as 16 to become election judges at the polls. The state needs 30,000 more and it's a paid position.
To register to vote or get involved as an election judge, visit this website.