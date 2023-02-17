MN Report: Homeless individuals die at 3 times the rate of the general population

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Some troubling data surrounding the mortality rate for Minnesota's homeless population is being highlighted by a recent report from the Minnesota Department of Health. One of the key findings in the report states that the rate of death for those experiencing homelessness is three times higher than Minnesota's general population, according to their most recent data. Here are some of the things that The Landing MN is doing to combat this trend. The nonprofit offers guests a place to do their laundry, eat three meals a day, and obtain warm-weather clothing to get through the winter months. Staff also work to find a more permanent place for those in need to stay at. Also, they offer medical services Monday through Saturday. Dan Fifield, one of the founders, said it takes a lot of work to build trust with the guests.
“The folks that we see that come to ‘The Landing (MN)’ are at rock bottom a lot of the times, not all the time but a lot of the times, and they don’t know where to turn. They don’t know who to ask for help. They don’t know who to trust, so we work very hard on building relationships with our clients so that they trust us. They know who we are. They know that we deliver on 95% of everything we say that we can deliver on," Fifield said.
The Landing MN is open every day of the week from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. It's located at 426 3rd Ave SE in Rochester.