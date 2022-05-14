MN GOP endorses Dr. Scott Jensen

ROCHESTER, Minn.-After nine rounds of voting, The Minnesota GOP has officially endorsed Dr. Scott Jensen as the gubernatorial candidate to square off against Gov. Tim Walz.
Jensen was neck and neck with Kendall Qualls for nearly six rounds, before securing 65% of delegates' votes in the final round.
However, comments made by Mike Murphy, who was the last candidate to bow out and endorse Jensen, about Qualls almost derailed the convention.
In the later rounds of voting, Jensen's three minute speech was capped off by Murphy who called Qualls a fraud for allegedly lying about giving him a position as lieutenant governor.
The remarks led to a fierce rebuttal from Qualls, who called Murphy's remarks an attack on his integrity and something that never happened.
What followed was a motion from one of the more than 2,200 delegates calling for no endorsement, due to the integrity of both camps.
However, a resounding no was echoed from delegates when asked if they wanted to vote for no endorsement.
Jensen will go toe to toe with Walz on Nov. 8.