MN Dot's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program aims to install more EV chargers

Minn. - As part of the bi-partisan infrastructure law, the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program was created to provide states funding to install fast chargers for electric vehicles.
In Minnesota, MN Dot plans to invest about $68 million from this program over five years, designed to give money to states to strategically install EV fast chargers.
Benefits of driving electric include lower operating and maintenance costs and reducing carbon pollution.
MN Dot sustainability program supervisor, Siri Simons, says the state is still in an early adopter phase with about about 26,000 electric vehicles registered in Minnesota.
With the rising gas prices, she says electric vehicles will save you some money.
“EVs are a lot less expensive. It varies based on where you're charging, but it's certainly not going to cost you 70 dollars to fill up an EV with electricity,” says Simons.
There will be opportunities to provide input on plan and share thoughts about where you would like to see EV chargers.
This year's plan will focus on corridors they'd like to invest in outside of highways 94 and 35.
To qualify for funding, however, the state must submit an infrastructure plan by August 1.
“We are really excited to get throughout the state and communities and hear from Minnesotans about this plan and let them know that this program exists, and share some of our early thinking about it,” she adds.
MN Dot invites you to the next public input session next Thursday, June 9 from 4-6 pm during ‘Thursdays on Fountain’ at Fountain Park in Albert Lea.