MN DOT pretreats roads before snow storms

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Transportation shared about how it gets roads ready before snowstorms Tuesday morning.
Even before the first sight of snowfall, MN DOT plow crews get geared up and ready for whatever weather comes ahead - and that often means pretreating the roads.
First, MN DOT will track storms in advance to get a sense of the outcome of a weather event like a snowstorm.
Based on this information, the amount of treatment solution needed for those road conditions is determined.
Using a saltwater solution called brine, which is about 23% saltwater, crews will coat snow-free roads before a storm to help prepare them to plow, according to Mike Dougherty at the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
This is because when snow gets compacted over the brine that is laid down before a storm, that layer of salt between the road and snow makes it painless to scrape up ice and snow with a plow.
The goal of this is to make the roads safer to travel on once the snow hits, and makes it easier for plow crews to make a clear path.
MN DOT asks motorists to be mindful of road conditions, stay alert, and slow down when nearing plows so these crews can continue to help you stay safe on the road.