MN democratic legislators hold town hall in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Minnesota State Senator Liz Boldon and State Representatives Andrew Smith, Kim Hicks, and Tina Liebling discussed the legislative session and answered questions from community members at a town hall at the RCTC Heintz Center. Here are some of the points they got across. They talked about wanting to protect election workers and make it easier for people to vote, legalize cannabis so it can be regulated and make it inaccessible to children, and make areas like child care and health care more affordable. State Representative Liebling said it's important to bring prices down on pharmaceutical drugs.
“A lot of Minnesotans are having trouble affording their-their prescription drugs. When somebody goes to the doctor and are given a prescription and they can’t afford to fill the prescription, it’s almost as though they didn’t go to the doctor in the first place, so this is really important. People should not have to choose between buying groceries and buying their prescriptions," State Representative Liebling said.
State Representative Liebling also said it's important to make it easier for people to get driver's licenses and car insurance in order to keep costs down when accidents happen.