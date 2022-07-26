MN DEED's June report shows need for construction workers

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's (DEED) June jobs report shows there is a need for construction jobs across Minnesota.
Rochester Area Builders' Executive Director John Eischen said commercial jobs and residential jobs have been steady, with renovation construction jobs fluctuating the most.
Eischen said the biggest concern is not open construction positions but replacing existing positions as a large swath of workers begin to retire.
TLS Construction said it agrees with Eichen and that the biggest issue they are facing is replacing existing positions.
Eischen said construction jobs will always be needed.
"We still have a need for construction workers and you are not talking about minimum wage job. I think the average for plumbers is $70,000 dollars in our area and well paying jobs and they do not take a lot of college debt to get into. You can get into right from the beginning so that is where I think we will see some of those jobs get filled because they will realize it is a great industry to get into," Eischen said.
Construction lost 300 workers statewide, according to DEED's June report.