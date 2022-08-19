MN DEED July jobs report shows uneven unemployment rates for different racial groups

MINNESOTA-The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's (DEED) July jobs report highlights a contrast in unemployment rates among three racial groups.
In July, the labor force participation rate for white Minnesotans was 68.6%, 68.1% for black Minnesotans and 80% for Hispanic Minnesotans.
When looking at the unemployment rate for the three racial groups, white Minnesotans had a rate of 2.4%, 3.2% for Hispanic Minnesotans and 7.3% for black Minnesotans.
In comparison to July of 2021, the unemployment rate for white Minnesotans was at 4.7%, 3.5% for black Minnesotans and 6.7% for Hispanic Minnesotans.
DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said the department is actively looking at ways to lower the unemployment rate for black Minnesotans.
"We know that as a state that these racial wealth gaps are central to our ability to grow our economy and what we are doing as an agency there with the five commitments which we have shared with all of you focused on directing dollars towards targeted populations, revamping how we construct our grant programs and outreach is a key part of that equation. There are a lot of other efforts in our economy as well," Grove said.
Minnesota broke a national record for having the lowest unemployment rate in a month on record, which was at 1.8%.