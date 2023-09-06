 Skip to main content
MN Attorney General is investigating 52 student-loan debt-relief companies

Student loan graphic

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The State of Minnesota has begun investigations into 52 student-loan debt-relief companies suspected of violating state law.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says many of these companies are headquartered in California, and they appear to offer debt-settlement services to consumers without registering as required by Minnesota law. The companies are also suspected of violating consumer-protection laws by misrepresenting their fees and services and falsely promising student-loan forgiveness, which only the federal government can offer.

“Minnesotans just want to be able to afford their lives, and the cost of student loans that too many borrowers have to take out is already too high. The fact that fraudsters prey on borrowers by charging exorbitant fees and making promises they can’t deliver on is offensive. We’ve held companies like this accountable before and we’re doing it again,” says Attorney General Ellison.  “I encourage any Minnesotan who’s been preyed upon by a company promising to help them forgive their student loans to contact my office so we can hold that company accountable.” 

The Attorney General’s Office says it worked with the U.S. Department of Education’s office of Federal Student Aid to identify many of the companies. 

"We are grateful for our strong partnership with Attorney General Ellison and his team,” says Federal Student Aid Chief Operating Officer Richard Cordray.  “We will continue to fight debt-relief companies that scam hardworking individuals in The North Star State and across the country. I join the Attorney General in urging federal student loan borrowers in Minnesota to contact his office for assistance.” 

The list of student-loan debt-relief companies that Attorney General Ellison’s Office is targeting in this enforcement sweep is:  

  1. 77 Elite LLC 
  2. ABS (A Better Solution) Student Loans 
  3. Allied Enrollment Centers LLC 
  4. Allied Financial Services 
  5. Alum Financial LLC, aka Grads Financial 
  6. Alumni Help Center 
  7. Alumni Support Center 
  8. American Doc Prep, Inc. 
  9. American Processing Support 
  10. Amerifed Doc Prep, LLC 
  11. Certified Enrollment Center 
  12. Client Processing Services 
  13. Cornerstone Doc Pre 
  14. Criner Financial Group LLC 
  15. Debt Relief Assistance Plus 
  16. Documents Done Right 
  17. Docupros, aka United Specialists 
  18. Education Financial 
  19. ENM Consulting Services LLC 
  20. Fed Pro, aka Fed Help LLC 
  21. Federal Document Assistance Center LLC 
  22. Federal Document Preparation Services LLC 
  23. Federal Student Loan Doc Prep LLC 
  24. Financial Student Services LLC 
  25. First Fidelity Services LLC, aka Mabak Enterprises LLC 
  26. Freedom Financial Aid 
  27. Graduate Doc Center 
  28. Liberty Student Loan Forgiveness 
  29. Loan Forgiveness Enrollment Center 
  30. Marketing Services 
  31. National Budget Planners of South Florida, Inc. 
  32. National Debt Education Relief 
  33. National Debt Relief LLC 
  34. National Student Loan Relief, aka My Payment Help Center LLC 
  35. Network 46, Inc. 
  36. Processing Direct, aka Student Loan Processing Direct 
  37. Riverwalk Financial Corporation 
  38. Skyway Financial Group 
  39. SL Finance 
  40. Student Advisors 
  41. Student Loan & Savings, aka CT Financial Services 
  42. Student Loan Doc 
  43. Student Loan Financial Assistance LLC, aka NextStep Financial Debt Settlement LLC 
  44. Student Prep Center, aka Common Key 
  45. Student Renew LLC 
  46. Students Service Center 
  47. Unified Document Services LLC 
  48. United Students of America 
  49. US Debt Relief 
  50. U.S. Financial, aka Graduate Resource Network 
  51. US Processing Solutions, aka TWZII, Inc. 
  52. USA Student Debt Relief 

