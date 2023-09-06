MN Attorney General is investigating 52 student-loan debt-relief companies

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The State of Minnesota has begun investigations into 52 student-loan debt-relief companies suspected of violating state law.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says many of these companies are headquartered in California, and they appear to offer debt-settlement services to consumers without registering as required by Minnesota law. The companies are also suspected of violating consumer-protection laws by misrepresenting their fees and services and falsely promising student-loan forgiveness, which only the federal government can offer.
“Minnesotans just want to be able to afford their lives, and the cost of student loans that too many borrowers have to take out is already too high. The fact that fraudsters prey on borrowers by charging exorbitant fees and making promises they can’t deliver on is offensive. We’ve held companies like this accountable before and we’re doing it again,” says Attorney General Ellison. “I encourage any Minnesotan who’s been preyed upon by a company promising to help them forgive their student loans to contact my office so we can hold that company accountable.”
The Attorney General’s Office says it worked with the U.S. Department of Education’s office of Federal Student Aid to identify many of the companies.
"We are grateful for our strong partnership with Attorney General Ellison and his team,” says Federal Student Aid Chief Operating Officer Richard Cordray. “We will continue to fight debt-relief companies that scam hardworking individuals in The North Star State and across the country. I join the Attorney General in urging federal student loan borrowers in Minnesota to contact his office for assistance.”
The list of student-loan debt-relief companies that Attorney General Ellison’s Office is targeting in this enforcement sweep is:
- 77 Elite LLC
- ABS (A Better Solution) Student Loans
- Allied Enrollment Centers LLC
- Allied Financial Services
- Alum Financial LLC, aka Grads Financial
- Alumni Help Center
- Alumni Support Center
- American Doc Prep, Inc.
- American Processing Support
- Amerifed Doc Prep, LLC
- Certified Enrollment Center
- Client Processing Services
- Cornerstone Doc Pre
- Criner Financial Group LLC
- Debt Relief Assistance Plus
- Documents Done Right
- Docupros, aka United Specialists
- Education Financial
- ENM Consulting Services LLC
- Fed Pro, aka Fed Help LLC
- Federal Document Assistance Center LLC
- Federal Document Preparation Services LLC
- Federal Student Loan Doc Prep LLC
- Financial Student Services LLC
- First Fidelity Services LLC, aka Mabak Enterprises LLC
- Freedom Financial Aid
- Graduate Doc Center
- Liberty Student Loan Forgiveness
- Loan Forgiveness Enrollment Center
- Marketing Services
- National Budget Planners of South Florida, Inc.
- National Debt Education Relief
- National Debt Relief LLC
- National Student Loan Relief, aka My Payment Help Center LLC
- Network 46, Inc.
- Processing Direct, aka Student Loan Processing Direct
- Riverwalk Financial Corporation
- Skyway Financial Group
- SL Finance
- Student Advisors
- Student Loan & Savings, aka CT Financial Services
- Student Loan Doc
- Student Loan Financial Assistance LLC, aka NextStep Financial Debt Settlement LLC
- Student Prep Center, aka Common Key
- Student Renew LLC
- Students Service Center
- Unified Document Services LLC
- United Students of America
- US Debt Relief
- U.S. Financial, aka Graduate Resource Network
- US Processing Solutions, aka TWZII, Inc.
- USA Student Debt Relief