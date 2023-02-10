MLS suspends Minnesota's Reynoso for not showing up for preseason training

FILE - Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso (10) looks on during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minn., Saturday, July 30, 2022. The All-Star midfielder has been suspended without pay by Major League Soccer for failure to report to preseason training with Minnesota United FC, the club announced Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)