Mitchell County to end county-wide COVID-19 contact tracing

OSAGE, Iowa – Mitchell County Public Health (MCPH) says it is shifting its COVID-19 monitoring efforts.
MCPH case investigators will now focus on outbreaks and vulnerable populations instead of county-wide contact tracing. This follows the Iowa Department of Public Health announcing its COVID-19 surveillance would now follow the same model as for influenza.
The National Association of County and City Health Officials, the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists, the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, Big Cities Health Coalition, and the Association of Public Health Laboratories are also recommending local pandemic response transition to more targeted investigations and spend more time and energy on other measures to protect public health.
“For the past 23 months COVID-19 has been a high priority for us here at Mitchell County Public Health and it will continue to be a priority to us. It is important that we respond and focus on measures to better protect our county,” says Jessa Ketelsen, MPCH Coordinator. “Moving forward we will focus on different strategies to reduce severe COVID-19 illnesses. MCPH remains committed to doing the work with have always done with disease surveillance.”