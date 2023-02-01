Mitchell County nursing home administrator accused of embezzlement

OSAGE, Iowa – The woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the Stacyville Community Nursing Home is pleading not guilty.
Liza Lee Klimesh, 39 of Cresco, is charged with first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card.
Court documents state Klimesh misappropriated funds while employed as the administrator of the Stacyville Community Nursing home between May and July of 2022. Investigators say Klimesh used the nursing home’s checking account and debit/credit cards to spend $13,248.95 on her own utility bill, vehicle insurance, attorney fees, jewelry, clothing, and pet supplies.
Klimesh’s trial is set to start on March 29 in Mitchell County District Court.