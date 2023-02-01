 Skip to main content
Mitchell County man pleads not guilty to gunfire after fight

Brandon Melloon

OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man accused of firing a weapon after an altercation is pleading not guilty.

Brandon Joe Melloon, 32 of McIntire, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.  Law enforcement says it received a call around 2:20 am on December 10, 2022, about an assault at Goosey’s Bar in McIntire.  Investigators say a fight broke around around 1:30 am outside the bar involving Melloon and several other people.

Court documents state Melloon went across the street to his house, stood by his front door, and fired a gun.

Melloon is scheduled to stand trial beginning March 29.

