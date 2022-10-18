Mitchell County man pleads guilty to strangling a woman unconscious

OSAGE, Iowa – A man accused of choking a woman unconscious is pleading guilty.
Bradly John Peck, 42 of Osage, has entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault.
Investigators say Peck violated a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July2, where Peck hit the woman in the face and choked her until she passed out. According to the victim, Peck said “this time I’m gunna kill you for sure” but was gone when the regained consciousness.
Peck’s sentencing is set for November 15 in Mitchell County District Court.