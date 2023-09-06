Mitchell County man crashes his car in SE Minnesota

EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A North Iowa man is hurt after crashing his car in Olmsted County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Bernard Edward Merten, 81 of Toeterville, IA, was driving west on Highway 14 when he came to the roundabout with Highway 42 just before noon Wednesday. The State Patrol says Merten vaulted off the center of the roundabout and landed his car in the ditch.
Merten suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Eyota Ambulance assisted with this accident.