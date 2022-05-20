Missouri speeder sentenced for drugs in southern Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Missouri man pulled over for speeding in Freeborn County is sentenced for drug possession.
Anthony Terrell Sanders, 30 of Kansas City, MO, was ordered Friday to spend three years on supervised probation for pleading guilty to third-degree drug possession.
Sanders was arrested on April 18, 2021. The Albert Lea Police Department says he was going 41 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone and a check found his driving status was suspended in Missouri. The arresting officer says there was also the smell of marijuana coming from Sanders’ vehicle.
Court documents state a search of the vehicle found 38.87 grams of marijuana, 31.45 grams of cocaine, and 117 MDMA, or Ecstasy, tablets.