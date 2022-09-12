Missouri man sentenced in Kossuth County attempted murder case

ALGONA, Iowa – A Missouri man is pleading guilty to shooting at someone in Kossuth County.
Michael Sie-Lee Street, 20 of Sedgewickveille, MO, pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and going armed with intent. A charge of attempted murder was dismissed and Street was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison and must serve at least five years before becoming eligible for parole.
Street was pulled over on Interstate 35 near Williams and arrested on April 9. The Algona Police Department says Street fired multiple shots at someone in the North Park Drive area and then sped away.
Investigators say Street had fired with the intent of killing his victim.