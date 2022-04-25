Missouri man sentenced for meth and a gun in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Missouri man pleads guilty to getting caught with drugs and a gun in North Iowa.
Damon Patrick Thernka, 52 of St. Charles, Missouri, has been sentenced to two days in jail and fined $2,990 after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine-first offense and person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon.
Thernka was stopped for speeding in a commercial vehicle on Highway 18 in Cerro Gordo County on December 31, 2021. Law enforcement says a green vial containing meth was found with paper receipts for his travel and a firearm was also found in Thernka’s vehicle.