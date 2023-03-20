Missouri man sentenced for driving drunk with drugs in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – Driving drunk with illegal drugs in Cerro Gordo County results in jail time and fines for a Missouri man.
Lottre Byron Haynes, 31 of Kansas City, MO, was arrested the morning of February 12. Law enforcement says Haynes was doing 80 miles per hour on Interstate 35 before he was pulled over near mile marker 185.
Court documents state a breath test found Haynes had a blood alcohol content above .08 percent, the legal limit, and a search of Haynes and his vehicle found marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
Haynes pleaded guilty to possession of meth-1st offense, possession of marijuana-1st offense, possession of cocaine-1st offense, and operating while intoxicated-1st offense. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail, with credit for time served, and ordered to pay $2,110 in fines. Haynes must also complete all substance abuse treatment recommendations.