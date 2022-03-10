Missouri man caught with drugs in Albert Lea pleads guilty

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Going 11 miles over the speed limit in Freeborn County leads to a Missouri man pleading guilty to a felony drug charge.
Anthony Terrell Sanders, 29 of Kansas City, MO, was arrested in April 2021 and charged with two counts of second-degree drug possession, misdemeanor drug possession, and no having a driver’s license.
The Albert Lea Police Department says Sanders was pulled over on April 18, 2021, for going 41 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone. The arresting officer says the smell of marijuana was coming from Sander’s vehicle and a check of his driving status found it was suspended in Missouri.
Court documents state the officer asked why the vehicle smelled like marijuana and a passenger produced several burned marijuana joints. Police say a search of the vehicle then found a small black fanny pack clipped under the driver’s seat and in the pack was 38.87 grams of marijuana, 31.45 grams of cocaine, and 117 MDMA, or Ecstasy, tablets.
Sanders pleaded guilty Thursday to one reduced charge of third-degree drug possession. He is due to be sentenced on May 20.