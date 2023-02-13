 Skip to main content
Missouri man arrested for drugs and drunk driving in Cerro Gordo County

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A Missouri man is arrested for drunk driving and drug possession in North Iowa.

Lottre Byron Haynes, 31 of Kansas City, MO, was pulled over around 7:10 am on Sunday for going 80 miles an hour on Interstate 35 near mile marker 185.  Law enforcement says a search found marijuana in Haynes’ vehicle and cocaine and methamphetamine in his possession.  Court documents state Haynes appeared to be intoxicated and a preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content above .08 percent.

Haynes is accused of a controlled substance violation, possession of marijuana-1st offense, possession of a controlled substance-1st offense, and OWI-1st offense.  He was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.