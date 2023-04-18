Mississippi River's water levels jump by almost five feet in less than a week

WABASHA, Minn.-Waters levels on the Mississippi River are now causing moderate flooding in Wabasha and has led to road, boat launch and park closures.
Charts from the National Weather Service show the river is now at 15.18 ft.
Wabasha's Fire Chief Darren Sheeley said the river has surged roughly five ft. since Wednesday and has affected major traffic routes in the town.
"We got a lot of roads closed in town. We got four five main roads that are closed. The main road going to the hospital is closed. So, we gotta detour emergency vehicles for the ambulance routes and stuff. So yeah, some things have changed," Sheeley said.
Sheeley said the fire department has also been assisting houses and businesses, such as the restaurant Slippery's, by flooding their basements with clean water to keep dirty river water out.
"We did the same thing at Slippery's. He pumped for a little while and then when the water gets to a certain height, we cleaned out the restaurant and we filled two and a half ft. water in this restaurant to hold the pressure back and to keep the dirty water from coming in," Sheeley said.
Betsy, who lives in Wabasha, said she is worried the flooding will affect the town's economy and recreation.
"We are a big tourism town. A lot of fishing, a lot of boating. I would hate to see it impact that, she said.
Sheeley added incoming potential rain could make the flooding worse in the town and that city officials will be watching closely.
The Mississippi River is expected to peak at around 16 ft. by Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.