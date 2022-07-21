Missing woman found safe in Clear Lake

UPDATE: The Clear Lake Police Department has issued the following statment on Carolyn Anderson.
"Carolyn has been found safe in Clear Lake and is with her family. The Clear Lake Police Department was assisted by many city departments, public safety agencies, and the community. We also had help through social media as our post about Carolyn was shared over 840 times (at 5:52 pm)."
Previous story below
The Clear Lake Police Department says Carolyn Anderson left her home in the 100 block of Prospect Drive on foot and was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and purple pants.
Anyone with information on Anderson or her whereabouts is asked to call 641-357-2186.