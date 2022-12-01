Missing trailer found in Dodge County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One Rochester business has a lot to be thankful for.
Dr. Melanie Brennan, CEO of Video EA Therapeutics says their trailer that was stolen over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been found. Dr. Brennan says the trailer was found Thursday morning in Dodge County and credits the KIMT story on the theft that aired Wednesday night for the recovery.
When it was stolen the trailer contained 7 sports wheelchairs, basketballs, and jerseys and the theft led to a wheelchair basketball program being suspended. But Dr. Brennan says that equipment was inside the trailer when it was found.
Dr. Brennan says the people who took the trailer have not been located.