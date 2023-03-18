Missing Fairbault man dies after being pulled from the river

FAIRBAULT, Minn. - A missing Faribault man was pulled from a river Friday night.
The Fairbault Police Department said at 5:04 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched for a missing person's report.
Family members told officers 53-year-old Jesse Albert Decoux and his dogs left a home two hours before and became alarmed when one of the dogs returned home wet, without Decoux .
Officers began searching the area of Teepee Tonka Park where family members had found the man's second dog. Officers discovered evidence indicating that Decoux may have fallen into the Straight River.
Shortly after, officers and firefighters discovered Decoux in the river.
Life saving efforts were immediately initiated before Decoux was transported by North Memorial Ambulance to the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center and then airlifted to the twin cities in critical condition.
According to a press release, Decoux died at the Hennepin County Medical Center.
The investigation into Decoux's disappearance and recovery is on-going, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.