Miracle of Birth Center offers education on agriculture and farm animals

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's a popular attraction at the Olmsted County Fair every year where fairgoers get to witness those cute baby calves and piglets enter the world.
If seeing the birth of pigs, cows, chickens, sound fascinating, the Olmsted County Fair is the place for it.
Each year, the animals are brought to the center to give families a better understanding of where food comes from and how the animals are taken care of. Another main goal is to show the importance of agriculture in our day-to-day lives.
Miracle of Birth started at the fair in 2011 and barn manager Molly Kappers says it's evolved over the years.
"We definitely have evolved from only a few species to we got more species, more animals in our barn every year," explains Kappers. "We added educational displays and just try to get bigger and better every year."
According to Knappers two pigs have given birth. One was on Tuesday and another gave birth this morning.The chickens are also hatching all throughout the fair but ducks and goats have already finished giving birth.
The Miracle of Birth Center is open everyday from 9am-9pm through Saturday.