Minnwest Bank donates $10,000 to Bolder Options youth in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Bolder Options provides wellness-based mentoring for middle school youth in Minnesota.
Minnwest Bank has donated $10,000 to the group toward helping youth find their direction in life.
“It’s a great time for these middle school kids to be paired up with mentors, as kind of a pivotal time in their life when they're deciding which direction they want to take,” says Ben Trehey, Commercial Banker for Minnwest Bank.
The funds will be used to provide kids with shoes and bikes to use with their mentors.
These items will help with the 5ks the group takes part in 3 times a year.
Trehey says Bolder Options match with their values at Minnwest Bank.
“Helping youth find the direction they're looking for in life, and if they don't have someone to talk to or do these physical activities with, to be there and be a positive role model for them,” he adds.
Bolder Options has 26 students and mentors. They are looking to expand and create more positive impact in the community.