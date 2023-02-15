Minnesota's universal free school lunch bill could help ease demand at food banks

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A Minnesota bill that would make school lunches free for students could also help ease demand at local food banks.
Channel One Regional Food Bank's Executive Director Virginia Merritt said 1 in 11 kids experience food insecurity in the state.
The bill would eliminate the 185% federal income threshold that exists for free and reduced lunch and would also wipe away the stigma associated with the program, according to Merritt.
Students in the Rochester Public School District pay around $12 dollars every week for school lunch.
If the bill passes, then families could use the $50 dollars saved per student on other necessities like groceries, Merritt said.
"Getting every kid that well balanced healthy meal without stress, without paying for it, without stress on the schools end, for collecting forms and unfortunately collecting debt sometimes. This might look expensive to folks when they look at the total cost of this but feeding kids right now when so many working families are under stress is money well spent," Merritt said.
The bill would cost taxpayers $388 million dollars in the next two year budget.