Minnesota's State Senate clears Legalize Marijuana Bill

MINNESOTA-Legalized recreational Marijuana is becoming a reality in Minnesota after lawmakers in the state senate approved H.F. 100 34-33.
The bill has some changes that are not in the house version, which means lawmakers will have to go to conference committee to finalize the bill before it heads to Gov. Tim Walz's desk.
Some of the measures in the bill is the creation of a State Office of Cannabis Management that would oversee implementation, dollars for treatment and recovery and recreational access for Minnesotans 21 and older.
Minnesota would become the 23rd state in the country to legalize recreational Marijuana if signed into law.
You can read the full bill here.