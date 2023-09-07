Minnesota's Secretary of State responds to push to knock Trump off the 2024 ballot

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota’s Secretary of State says it is not up to him whether or not Donald Trump is on the ballot.
A liberal group is suing to kick the former President off the GOP primary ballot in Colorado, arguing he is ineligible to run for the White House again under a clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution aimed at candidates who have supported an “insurrection.”
Political observers are saying that may only be the first of many lawsuits designed to stop Trump from becoming President a second time.
In the wake of all that, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon issued this statement Thursday regarding the procedure for determining eligibility for presidential candidates:
“As the Secretary of State, my responsibility is to ensure the people of Minnesota have free, fair, secure, and accurate elections. Every eligible Minnesotan deserves the opportunity to cast their ballot for the candidate of their choosing.”
“Over the past several weeks, my office has received hundreds of emails, calls, and letters regarding a legal argument that the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution calls into question the eligibility of former President Donald Trump to run for office again.”
“The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State does not have legal authority to investigate a candidate’s eligibility for office. In the case of presidential candidates, the major political parties will submit names of candidates to our office for the Presidential Nomination Primary by January 2, 2023. Those submissions will appear on the ballot for the March 5, 2023 contest unless a court says otherwise. A similar process and presumption will apply to the November 5, 2024 election.”
“Minnesota law (Minn. Stat. 204B.44) allows one or more people to challenge in court the eligibility of a candidate to appear on a ballot. Our office will continue to honor the outcome of that process, as we have in the past.”