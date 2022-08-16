Minnesota's primary voter turnout higher than 10 year average

MINNESOTA-The state of Minnesota certified the 2022 primary and special election results and released voter turnout data on Tuesday.
Secretary of State Steve Simon said 19% of eligible voters turned out to vote for the 2022 primary election, beating the states' 10 year average of 15%.
Simon said competitive races and big ballot questions have led to higher turnout in Minnesota in recent years.
"Turnout in Minnesota has been up everywhere in red areas, in blue areas. Sometimes it helps Republicans. Sometimes it helps Democrats. That is what you want. You do not want it to be tilted somewhere. You want the rising tide that really lifts all votes and that is really what we have seen in the last few years," Simon said.
Regarding the states' canvass process, Simon said its the norm for elections.
"All of the counties around the state have to separately canvass the results, which means check their results. Check their own work and reconcile the paper ballots with what was reported, then and only then, does it come to the state level and a panel that consists of the Secretary of State, two district court judges and two supreme court justices. Those five, that in turn do the same work for all counties in all states. So, that is what happened today. It is the norm and we were able to certify the results as accurate," Simon said.
Olmsted County recorded higher turnout than the state, with 34% of eligible voters hitting the polls.
Early and absentee voting for the 2022 general election starts on Sep. 23.