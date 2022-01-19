Minnesota's "Name a Snowplow" contest is open for voting

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2022 “Name a Snowplow” contest is underway in Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says it received nearly 11,000 suggested names in December 2021 and has narrowed them down to 50 finalists. MnDOT says it considered a variety of factors when selecting the finalists, including creativity, uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas, and names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to broad audiences.
Voting is now available at mndot.gov/nameasnowplow. Voting will be open through January 26 and Individuals will be able to vote once and select up to eight of their favorite names.
MnDOT will announce eight winning names in February and where the newly named snowplows will be located.