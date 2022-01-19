 Skip to main content
...Bitter Wind Chills Across Much of Iowa Tonight into Thursday
Morning...

.Bitter cold air with northwest winds will cause hazardous to
dangerously cold wind chills will affect much of the state
tonight into Thursday morning. An additional bitter cold night is
also forecast into Friday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 to 30
below zero this evening and around 30 below zero Thursday
morning.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes,
particularly Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...On Friday morning, wind chills will be
similar to Thursday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Minnesota's "Name a Snowplow" contest is open for voting

Minnesota Department of Transportation

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The 2022 “Name a Snowplow” contest is underway in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says it received nearly 11,000 suggested names in December 2021 and has narrowed them down to 50 finalists.  MnDOT says it considered a variety of factors when selecting the finalists, including creativity, uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas, and names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to broad audiences.

Voting is now available at mndot.gov/nameasnowplow. Voting will be open through January 26 and Individuals will be able to vote once and select up to eight of their favorite names.

MnDOT will announce eight winning names in February and where the newly named snowplows will be located.

