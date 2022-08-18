Minnesota's July jobs report shows low unemployment, slowing labor force growth

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's (DEED) jobs report for July lists the unemployment rate at 1.8%, which is lower than the United State's rate of 3.5%.
DEED's report also said labor force growth is slowing in the state, which is in line with the national rate.
Minnesota went from a labor force growth rate of .3% percent between April and June to .1% between May and July.
Nationally, labor force growth dipped from .1% from April to June to 0% from May to July.
Express Employment Recruiter Brad Trahan said southeast Minnesota fortunately is bucking the statewide trend.
"Job growth is alive and well. I could put 300 people to work right now, as we see at Express Employment Professionals, in terms of industrial, office, administrative, direct hire, you name it. We have a lot of stuff going on right now with Express and we are hearing it from our clients out there.. I mean just as far as looking for those employees that are going to come in and fill the skillsets they need. So, I can assure you right now in Rochester, actually not only in Rochester but southeastern Minnesota because that is the area we cover: northern Iowa, western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota. Job growth is alive and well," Trahan said.
DEED's report also said Rochester gained more than 3,200 jobs between July of 2021 and July of 2022.
Trahan said Express Employment Professionals will be holding a 'Job A Thon' event on Aug. 25.