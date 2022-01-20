Minnesota's Infectious Disease Director is retiring

ST. PAUL, Minn. – One of the people who has helped lead Minnesota through the COVID-19 pandemic is stepping down.
Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann says she will retire on February 2 after more than 30 years of work in public health.
“Serving as the director of the infectious disease division has been one of the great honors of my life,” says Ehresmann. “Like so many people who have worked in a job they love, I have mixed feelings about saying goodbye. That said, it has been my privilege to work with an amazing team and I have every confidence I am handing the baton to the best in the business.”
Besides being a key part in the state’s pandemic response, Ehresmann also helped Minnesota deal with a measles outbreak in 2017 – the largest measles outbreak in the United States that year – Ebola preparedness in 2014, the fungal meningitis investigation and response of 2012, H1N1 pandemic response in 2009, post-9/11 readiness work in the early 2000s, and dozens of other high-profile public health issues.
“Kris Ehresmann is a true leader, and her experience and skill as a top public health advisor has been instrumental in leading Minnesota through the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Governor Tim Walz. “It has been an honor to work alongside Kris. Her efforts to keep Minnesotans safe and healthy have left a legacy that will impact our state for years to come.”
Emily Emerson, the current assistant director of the Infectious Disease Epidemiology, Prevention and Control Division, will assume the role of interim director. MDH says it will launch a national search for a new director.