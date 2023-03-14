Minnesota's 'Free School Lunch and Breakfast' bill inching closer to Gov. Walz's desk after senate approves it

MINNESOTA-The 'Free School and Lunch' bill is closer to becoming law in the state after the Minnesota State Senate approved it on Tuesday.
The bill would make school meals free for students across Minnesota and instead put the tab on the state for the next four years.
Albert Lea Public Schools' Superintendent Ron Wagner said the district has been covering the cost of free breakfast for students for quite some time.
Wagner said around $10,000 dollars go towards free breakfast, while an additional $15,000 dollars is used for unpaid school lunch balances.
If the bill is passed, then Wagner said it would help the district free up roughly $25,000 dollars to be used for other school necessities.
Wagner said the bill would remove another barrier that stands in the way of students' learning.
"We just need to remove as many barriers as possible to ensure our students are at their very best selves and to be their very best selves. That is Maslow of Hierarchy. They need to be fed. They need to have those nutritional needs met and that is an intentional focus here," Wagner said.
The bill is now heading to the house for another vote and if approved, will head to Gov. Tim Walz's desk.