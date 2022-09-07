Minnesota's Education Commissioner visits Byron High School to highlight need for educators

BYRON, Minn. Wednesday morning Minnesota's Education Commissioner was in Byron. Dr. Heather Mueller is a former educator herself.
During her visit she answered students' questions about being an educator providing insight into what a career in education can offer.
Mueller says the mental health of students and their academic growth is important as well as the need to recruit and retain educators - not only in the classroom. She is hopeful the visit will persuade more students to go into the education field.
“There is positivity, there is hope, there is the future generations who are going to take us where we need to go and our job is to really ensure that our staff and our students and our families have the resources to take us to where we want to be.”
Mueller also emphasized the need for educators and why interest in the field is important at a young age.
“They want to know why this job. I mean there are hundreds of thousands of jobs. And there are jobs that haven't even been created yet that these kids can do. And what they are asking is why education and why did we chose it, and often times we have to be the spokespeople for our professions. And a lot of professions do that incredibly well, and some don't,” says Mueller.
Dr. Mueller also got a chance to try some great food served at the ‘B-Town Bistro,’ a student-run food truck on site at the school.
Minnesota State Senator Carla Nelson was also on the tour.
She was part of the initiative to bring pre-education classes to students during her first year as education chair.