Minnesota's COVID vaccine incentive program expands to 5 - to 11-year-olds

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says the state’s “Kids Deserve a Shot” COVID vaccine incentive program is expanding to include children 5- to 11-years old.
“As Omicron surges across our nation, we’re continuing to use every resource we have to keep our families safe and healthy,” says Governor Walz. “There’s a lot of highly transmissible virus circulating in our communities, but getting our children 5-11 years old vaccinated gives them critical protection against severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 and helps keep them in school. You’ll get $200 cash in your pocket for getting this easy vaccination done at the start of the year.”
In order to be eligible for a $200 Visa gift card, Minnesota parents and guardians must get their 5- to 11-year-olds their first and second COVID vaccine dose between January 1 and February 28.
“There’s no better way to keep your family safe than by getting everyone who is eligible vaccinated,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “We want to help Minnesotans start the year off by getting those vaccinations done and getting $200 in their pockets. Kids deserve a shot at a healthy 2022, and COVID-19 vaccines are one of the best tools to get us there.”
Registration for the $200 Visa gift card will open at 10 am on January 24 and close at 11:59 pm on February 28. Later this spring, there will be drawings for five $100,000 Minnesota college scholarship drawings for all Minnesotans 5-11 years old who are fully vaccinated.
For more information on the “Kids Deserve a Shot” program, click here.