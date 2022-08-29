Minnesota's childhood vaccination rates lower than previous years

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Data from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) shows a decrease in childhood vaccination rates since 2019.
The states' overall vaccination rate in 2019 was 69.2% and jumped to 69.6% in 2020, before dropping to 63.1% in 2021.
Mayo Clinic's Medical Director for the Primary Care Immunization Program Dr. Robert Jacobson said he believes rates declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Frankly, it is just the pandemic has made employment difficult, daycare difficult, school difficult, family life difficult and it basically well meaning people who were not intending on getting their child delayed on vaccines who meant to keep their children up to date on preventive services and are just finding it very hard to juggle everything and make it work," Jacobson said.
Jacobson said Polio and Hepatitis B vaccination rates have remained steady, around 83% but said he is worried about the vaccination levels for the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is at 78.7%.
"Measles on the other hand puts children in the grave, puts children in the hospitals. That is a killer. We are not at the rate of measles vaccination in Minnesota to really stop the spread of measles. We really want that rate closer to 90%, the kind of rate we have closer in our schools but we can not afford for our daycares to have these lower rates. They really are putting all of us at risk for a calamity," Jacobson said.
You can view MDH's childhood vaccination data here.