Minnesota's August jobs report shows an uptick in the unemployment rate, job growth slows

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's (DEED) Aug. jobs report shows a slight uptick in the state's unemployment rate.
The rate jumped from 1.7% in July to 1.9% in Aug.
Job growth in Minnesota and the United States has been around .5% over the last three months, according to DEED.
In Rochester, industries like construction, mining and logging, as well as local government had the most job losses, while professional and business services added the most jobs in the area.
Workforce Development Executive Director Jinny Rietmann said almost all industries in Rochester are in need of workers.
"I think almost every industry sector is starving for talent. Healthcare is obviously our biggest industry, so they are starving for talent the worse but manufacturing is not far behind or construction and trades, transportation and you know, it kind of hits all sectors in terms of the workforce shortage," Rietmann said.
DEED's report also shows unemployment for white and black workers decreased in August but slightly increased for Hispanic workers.
Rietmann said unemployment racial disparities can sometimes be worse in southeastern Minnesota than the rest of the state but said there is a new initiative to make sure industries are carrying out equitable hiring.
The initiative is known as I-WE, according to Rietmann.
"This is a designation that we are working with other entities around the state as well, including DEED and really to give an opportunity for employers to go through some training and to give some information and to kind of build their internal processes to make sure they are an inclusive employer," Rietmann said.
