Minnesota's annual tourism conference will be held in Rochester in 2024

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The annual conference for Minnesota’s tourism industry is coming to Rochester in 2024.
Explore Minnesota, the state’s official tourism booster, says the state tourism conference will be held February 26 and 27 at Mayo Civic Center.
“We are delighted Rochester has been selected to host the annual gathering of tourism professionals from around the state,” says Joe Ward, president of Experience Rochester and Mayo Civic Center. “This is a tremendous opportunity for our community to showcase the exceptional hospitality and unique experiences that make Rochester a world-class destination.”
The Explore Minnesota Tourism Conference is described as an education event that includes “national keynote speakers, topical breakout sessions, networking, and plenty of fresh and actionable ideas.”