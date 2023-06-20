Minnesotans warned against possibly contaminated oysters from South Korea

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Oysters from the Republic of Korea have been linked to a possible outbreak of norovirus.
The oysters were sold in Minnesota and 18 other states as frozen raw, in half shell, Individual Quick Freezing, and block form. The potentially contaminated oysters were harvested in 2022 between February 10 and February 24 and between April 6 and April 21. They were harvested from Designated Area No. II, and exported by Dai One Food Co., Ltd. and Central Fisheries Co., Ltd.
“People with norovirus can spread it to others even after symptoms stop,” says Minnesota Department of Health Epidemiologist Supervisor Senior Carlota Medus. “The best way to limit spread is to wash your hands well with soap and water after using the bathroom and before preparing food for others.”
Symptoms of norovirus typically include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or stomach cramps that begin 12 to 48 hours after ingestion of the virus. Food contaminated with norovirus may look, smell, and taste normal.