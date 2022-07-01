Minnesotans share their holiday weekend plans

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A lot of people will be hitting the road this holiday weekend. AAA predicts nearly 48 million Americans will be taking a road trip at least 50 miles from home. But with gas prices still high, not everyone is planning on a long drive.
Drivers including Rick Lyons don't have any special plans for the holiday. Lyons says high gas prices are keeping him close to home.
"We make take a little drive around the area just to get out and look at somethings but nothing far," explains Lyons.
Other drivers including Hollywood Hermington aren't letting high fuel prices stop them from traveling this holiday weekend. But she's not driving as much as usual.
"July 4 itself I'll be hanging around. I might go and see some family but I am staying at home," says Hermington.
Both drivers also tell KIMT News 3 high gas prices are preventing them from doing big trips this summer.
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is now $4.84.
In Minnesota the average is $4.69 and in Iowa, it's $4.61.