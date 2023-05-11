Minnesotans got over 100 tickets per day in April for distracted driving

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 3,427 Minnesota drivers were cited for hands-free cell phone violations during the month of April.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) says 275 law enforcement agencies around the state participated in a month-long distracted driving enforcement campaign.
“It’s mind-blowing that this many people still don’t get it. Distractions are deadly, plain and simple,” says OTS Director Mike Hanson. “You have one job behind the wheel – and that’s driving. Not eating. Not scrolling through your phone. Not putting on makeup. Pay attention to the road and get yourself and your passengers home safe.”
Examples of some of the distracted driving seen by law enforcement include:
- A St. Paul Police stopped a driver for a hands-free violation. The 39-year-old woman was using a phone for a court hearing over Zoom.
- A trooper in the Virginia area stopped a 32-year-old woman for a hands-free violation. She was arrested for DWI. Her blood alcohol concentration was twice the legal limit for driving.
- Northfield Police issued two hands-free violations to commercial vehicle drivers. One of the drivers did not have a seat belt on. He told officers his company told him he didn’t have to wear one. He was also cited for that.
- The Scott County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with seven other agencies for high-visibility enforcement. They stopped 75 vehicles and issued 24 citations. Eighteen of the citations were for hands-free violations.
- South Lake Minnetonka officers stopped numerous vehicles during a high-visibility event with other agencies. One person was cited for texting and eating while stopped at a stoplight.
- The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 56-year-old woman for a hands-free violation. She said she was reading a text message from her hair stylist.
OTS says distracted driving contributes to 9 percent of crashes in Minnesota.