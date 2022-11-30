Minnesotans asked to be 'smart with salt' this winter

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesotans are being asked to take a “less is better” approach to using salt to get rid of icy surfaces this winter.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says salt is often over-applies and results in too much chloride into waterways wreaking havoc on fish and other wildlife. MPCA says a teaspoon of salt can permanently pollute five gallons of water and chloride from de-icing is one of the largest contributors to a growing salty water problem in Minnesota.
When faced with icy sidewalks and driveways, Minnesotans are asked to follow these “smart salting” tips:
- Shovel and scrape. The more snow and ice you remove, the less salt is needed to be effective. Watch this video about tools, techniques, and products that you can use to keep your driveways and sidewalks safe while protecting our waters.
- 15 degrees Fahrenheit and below is too cold for salt. Most salts stop working at this temperature. Use sand instead for traction but remember that sand does not melt ice.
- Use the right amount. That crunch from sidewalk salt under your feet does not signify safety. People often think more salt equals more snow and ice melt. Around 12 ounces – roughly a coffee mug full – effectively treats a 20-foot driveway or 10 sidewalk squares (about 1,000 square feet). Aim to apply salt consistently (e.g. with a spreader), and use only in critical areas.
- Sweep up visible salt on dry surfaces. It is no longer doing any work and will be washed away into local waters. You can keep it to use later.
- Take inventory. If you have common icy spots each winter, keep track of them and fix what you can this spring to avoid creating icy conditions next winter.
- Don’t expect perfect conditions. Slow down and drive carefully. Always give plow drivers plenty of space to do their work. Consider purchasing winter tires.
- Wear proper footwear. Wear shoes or boots with good traction and pay attention to where you are walking, avoid icy spots, if possible. Take it slow and give yourself extra time to get where you’re going.
- Hire certified Smart Salters. Businesses that need someone to shovel or plow should hire a trained and certified Smart-Salting contractor. Individuals can advocate for reducing salt use in their community, at schools, churches, local businesses, and government agencies.
MPCA says an estimated 445,000 tons of chloride-containing salt is scattered across Minnesota each year and the agency offers training for winter maintenance professionals, property managers, and others on how to provide safe surfaces in winter and minimize harmful environmental impacts. There is also a new online workshop for local leaders to learn how they can help.
Check out the MPCA’s Smart Salting training website to learn more.