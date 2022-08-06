Young entrepreneurs show off their businesses during Children's Business Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Kids ages 6-18 showed off their businesses to The Med City on Saturday. Twelve-year-old Lucia Gontea has been selling bath and body products since she was nine.
"I started at a little market like I think it was three years ago and I do stuff like this around a little bit," explains Gontea.
Gontea was one of 23 young entrepreneurs participating in the Children's Business Fair. this was the first one in The Med City.
"Children ages six through 18 are setting up, opening their businesses and selling products and services they have created and they're completely responsible for it," fair organizer Brittny Major-Elechi tells KIMT News 3.
The young entrepreneurs sold pastries, art, and lemonade. The fair started in Texas by a family from the Acton Academy. The academy hosts business fairs around the country, giving children the chance to pursue their dreams.
"We want to show the community that every entrepreneur no matter how big or how successful started in a small beginning as a child and children are capable of doing wonderful things in the community," says Major-Elechi. "We're building confidence, we're teaching perseverance and teaching excellent skills that will support them in whatever career they choose to take on."
Some of the children have been turning their hobbies into business for years including artist Erin Kuglin.
"I started this when I was about ten. I started painting as a hobby and brought it into more of a hobby job kind of thing and started going to art shows to sell my stuff," says Kuglin.
Another children's small business fair is scheduled for October. Each booth was viewed by judges. Cash prizes were awarded for most business potential, great presentation, and originality. The winners of each category receive $50.